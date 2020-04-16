Florence & The Machine to release new track ‘Light of Love’ tomorrow

Florence & The Machine has confirmed she’ll release a new track tomorrow to raise funds for frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Posting on Instagram, singer Florence Welch revealed that ‘Light of Love’ was originally supposed to feature on her last record, 2018’s ‘High As Hope‘, but it failed to make the final cut.

“‘Light of Love’ is an unreleased song from High as Hope, it never made it to the record, but I thought I would release it at midnight tonight, as a little token of my love,” she wrote.

“And to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society, (Link in bio) which provides care and support for the incredible doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals on the front line of this crisis. I will be donating all of my income from this song to the Intensive Care Society. I love and miss you all so much. With you in spirit from South London lockdown.”

A snippet of the song also features in the background, which reveals it to be an emotional, slow-burning number, with Welch singing: “Don’t go bounding into the dark, every one of us has a light of love.”

Last month, Welch shared a collective poem about solidarity and support through quarantine, made from comments submitted by fans.

“Please write one line you would like to add to a ‘Collective Poem’ and I will try and piece it together,” she wrote in her original call-out to fans. “If you are feeling afraid, anxious or isolated I send you so much love. I am feeling the same. But creativity is a small blessing.”

As the UK remains in lockdown, recent weeks have seen many gigs, tours and festivals cancelled across the world to prevent the spread of coronavirus – with Glastonbury 2020 among the main events to be pulled.

A huge selection of artists have since taken online to host virtual gigs to music fans while much of the world is in quarantine or self-isolation.