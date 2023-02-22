Florence + The Machine’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ musical to premiere in 2024

Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch’s forthcoming The Great Gatsby musical adaptation is set to premiere on Broadway next year.

Entitled Gatsby, the show will premiere at Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to Rolling Stone.

Welch is collaborating with producer Thomas Bartlett, who records music as Doveman. It will be directed by Rachel Chavkin while Sonya Tayeh will be responsible for the choreography.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favourite lines in literature,” she previously said of the new project in a statement in 2021.

“Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to [F. Scott] Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

This isn’t the first time Welch has worked on a Fitzgerald project. In 2013, she contributed to the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Great Gatsby film starring Leonardo DiCaprio with the track ‘Over The Love’.

The soundtrack also featured Lana Del Rey‘s ‘Young And Beautiful’.

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine will headline this year’s Rock En Seine alongside Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers and The Strokes.

The event’s 20th anniversary edition is due to take place in Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris between August 23 and August 27.

Other confirmed acts include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Foals, Wet Leg, Fever Ray, Turnstile, Angel Olsen, Dry Cleaning and The Murder Capital. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Last year’s event featured headline performances from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds.