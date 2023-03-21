Florence Welch gushes over Kelly Clarkson’s cover of ‘Free’

Florence Welch hopped on Instagram to pay tribute to Kelly Clarkson’s stellar cover of her band’s song ‘Free’.

Welsh reposted an Instagram reel of the cover of the song from Florence + The Machine’s 2022 album ‘Dance Fever‘ as performed on ‘Kellyoke’ – a segment that occurs on Clarkson’s daytime tv show The Kelly Clarkson Show – sharing a caption on her Insta stories that read “This vocal is incredible.”

The cover included the singer’s signature belting and intense vibrato, with the American Idol winner turned superstar no stranger to a cover as a reoccurring segment on her daytime show.

Clarkson has previously taken on Muna’s ‘Stayaway’, Arctic Monkeys ‘Do I wanna Know’, The Smiths ‘How Soon Is Now?’, Sharon Van Etten ‘The End Of The World’, Harry Styles ‘Falling’ and Soundgarden ‘Black Hole Sun’, among others as part of the show.

This cover of ‘Free’ comes weeks after Florence + The Machine’s cover of No Doubt’s classic ‘Just A Girl’ for season 2 of Yellowjackets.

Welch also has recently announced that her The Great Gatsby musical adaptation is set to premiere on Broadway next year. “Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to [F. Scott] Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism,” she said in a statement. “It is an honour to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine is also set to headline this year’s Rock En Seine festival alongside Billie Eillish, Placebo, and The Strokes. Other confirmed acts include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Foals, Wet Leg, Fever Ray, Turnstile, Angel Olsen, Dry Cleaning and The Murder Capital.