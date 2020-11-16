Florence Welch, James Dean Bradfield and Nile Rodgers to star in charity Christmas service

Florence Welch, James Dean Bradfield and Nile Rodgers are among the names set to appear in an all-star Christmas service next month.

The Stars Come Out To Sing At Christmas will be streamed globally on December 15 at 7pm GMT and is taking place in aid of Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy. You can tune into the event on the charity’s official website here.

The virtual carol service will feature readings, performances and festive messages broadcast from the homes of the stars taking part. Some performances will also be streamed from St. Lukes Church in London and Abbey Road Studios.

Hosted by Rodgers, other artists who will be taking part include: Florence Welch, Cliff Richard, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey, OneRepublic, Kaiser Chiefs, Simple Minds, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Manic Street Preachers‘ James Dean Bradfield and The Script’s Danny O’Donoghue.

The service will be free to watch, but viewers are invited to donate to Nordoff Robbins. They are the UK’s largest independent music therapy charity, and are dedicated to enriching through music the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability.

