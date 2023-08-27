Florence Welch reveals that she has had “emergency surgery” that “saved my life”

Florence + The Machine‘s Florence Welch has revealed that she has undergone “emergency surgery” that “saved my life”.

The band had to cancel a pair of recent shows at the Zurich Open Air and Rock en Seine festivals “on medical advice,” and Welch has now explained the reasons to fans on Instagram.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” she wrote, explaining that it is unrelated to a broken foot that caused the postponement of a UK tour at the turn of the year.

“My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet but it saved my life.”

Welch went on to add that she will go ahead with the final two shows of the band’s world tour behind 2022 album ‘Dance Fever’ in Lisbon and Malaga next week (September 1-2).

“Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions,” she added. “But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of ‘Dance Fever’, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”

Earlier this month, Florence + The Machine unveiled a new career-spanning compilation playlist titled ‘Under Heaven Over Hell’.

Personally curated by Welch, the playlist features 39 tracks from all five of the band’s studio albums including 2009’s ‘Lungs’, 2011’s ‘Ceremonials’, 2015’s ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful‘, 2018’s ‘High As Hope‘ and 2022’s ‘Dance Fever‘. Listen to the compilation here.

In other news, Welch had an emotional reaction to seeing one of her songs featured at the end of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. In a TikTok clip the singer is seen crying and laughing as she watches the scene.