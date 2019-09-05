Florida man goes viral after headbanging in a force 5 hurricane

Hurricane Dorian is currently sweeping the US

A man from Florida has gone viral after headbanging in a category 5 hurricane.

Lane Pittman was arrested earlier this year for playing the National Anthem on the Fourth of July, then he became a viral sensation for headbanging in Florida’s worst hurricanes. You can watch footage below.

Pittman is now using his viral fame to raise money for further hurricane relief efforts including Hurricane Dorian, which is currently sweeping the US.

He has set up a GoFundMe page for people to donate to help with the relief effort here.

At least 20 people have died in Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas so far.

The category two storm is currently lashing the coast of the Carolinas as it moves slowly north. Tens of thousands of people are without power.

Residents from Georgia to Virginia are being told to listen to official advice.

Bahamas PM Hubert Minnis called the storm “one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history”. He said he expected the number of fatalities to increase.

More than 2.2 million people have been ordered to evacuate along the eastern seaboard, reports BBC News.

Dorian is forecast to move close to the coast of South Carolina, then near the coast of North Carolina overnight and on Friday. It is set to move to the south-east of New England and approach Nova Scotia on Saturday.