Flow Festival announces Balloon 360° stage line-up

Flow Festival has announced the line-up for its Balloon 360° stage, with Horace Andy, Balming Tiger, DOMi & JD Beck, Meshell Ndegeocello and more set set to perform at the Finnish festival’s “unique landmark”.

The Helsinki-based festival will take place between August 11-13 this year, with headliners including Blur, Wizkid, Lorde and Christine & The Queens joining the likes of FKA twigs, Caroline Polachek, Suede and Devo.

Other acts added to the Balloon 360° stage, which promises a “versatile group of exciting musicians”, include Jake Xerxes Fussell, Nala Sinephro, Olli Ahvenlahti, Sonia and more.

The stage will also host performances from Esa’s Afro-Synth Band, assembled by DJ and producer Esa Williams, along with Finnish artists Tuomo Prättälä and Markus Nordenstreng’s Tuomo & Markus featuring trumpeter Verneri Pohjola.

The previously announced Eddie Palmieri has also now withdrawn from the festival due to health reasons.

The festival also recently announced the huge line-up for its 2023 electronic program.

The festival returned last year for the first time since before the COVID pandemic, with acts including Fontaines D.C., Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Gorillaz performing on stage at the historical Suvilahti, a former power plant area in the city.

Praising its climate-conscious ethic in a review of the 2019 festival, NME wrote: “Here are a list of things that you can do at Flow Festival: eat Michelin Starred hotdogs, watch some of the biggest artists on the planet and then save it as well, all at the same time. How many festivals can you say that about?

“Mind you, Helsinki’s Flow Festival isn’t really like other festivals. It was one of the first on the planet to become carbon neutral, it takes place in a power station and is as much about the unusual and niche as it is the mainstream.”