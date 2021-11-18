Flow Festival announces first wave of acts for 2022

Flow Festival has announced the first acts for its 2022 edition – you can see the line-up below.

The three-day event will return to Helsinki, Finland between August 12-14 next year. It’s set to host around 150 artists at the historical Suvilahti, a former power plant area in the city.

Today (November 18) organisers have confirmed Gorillaz, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Fontaines DC for Flow Festival 2022. They’re joined on the bill by Michael Kiwanuka, Sigrid, Bikini Kill, Little Simz and Princess Nokia.

Elsewhere, there’ll be performances from Pau Salieu, Fred Again.., King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, DJ Koze and many more.

Tickets for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 editions of Flow Festival will automatically be accepted for next year’s event. Additional three-day passes are available to purchase here for €205 (£172).

You can see the announcement tweet below.

FIRST ACTS ANNOUNCED! ✨ Flow Festival is returning in 2022 with a huge first lineup. The festival will feature Gorillaz, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Michael Kiwanuka, Sigrid, Fred Again.., Bikini Kill and many more. Check out all the artists: https://t.co/BRo9IShEXJ pic.twitter.com/s3g1IBVwBV — Flow Festival (@flowfestival) November 18, 2021

Reviewing 2019’s event, NME wrote: “Helsinki’s Flow Festival isn’t really like other festivals. It was one of the first on the planet to become carbon neutral, it takes place in a power station and is as much about the unusual and niche as it is the mainstream.”

The previous edition of Flow Festival saw performances from the likes of The Cure, Tame Impala, Khruangbin, Slowthai, Solange and Earl Sweatshirt.

Gorillaz recently announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their self-titled debut album as well as a cinema release of last year’s Song Machine Live broadcast.

Meanwhile, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are set to headline All Together Now Festival in Ireland next summer alongside Sinéad O’Connor. The event will be held at Curraghmore House in County Waterford between July 29-31.