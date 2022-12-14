Flow Festival announces FKA Twigs, Caroline Polachek and more for 2023 bill

Flow Festival have announced the first names for its 2023 edition.

FKA Twigs and Caroline Polachek lead the list of acts coming to Helsinki for the festival next summer. Meanwhile, Devo will be making a stop at the festival as part of their farewell tour. Also set to play the festival are Suede, Amyl and the Sniffers, Jockstrap and 070 Shake, while Sexmane, Ege Zulu, Ruusut, Yona & Tapiola Sinfonietta, Olavi Uusivirta and Anna Puu have also joined the lineup.

Flow Festival 2023 will be taking place August 11-13. Standard three-day tickets cost 225€ (£192.96) each while ‘gold’ tickets are priced at 345€ (£295.94) and day tickets can be bought for 115€ (£98.65).

Advertisement

Flow Festival made its return this year for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic, with acts like Fontaines D.C., Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Gorillaz gracing its stage at the historical Suvilahti, a former power plant area in the city.

FKA Twigs released a mixtape, ‘Caprisongs’, at the beginning of this year. Flow Festival is the latest European festival to host her next summer – she will also be playing at next year’s Øya Festival in Norway, which takes place the same week as Flow, as well as Primavera Sound.

Meanwhile, Caroline Polachek announced last week that she would be releasing a new album, ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ on Valentine Day. The album is preceded by her new single ‘Welcome To My Island’. Polachek will also be touring the UK and Europe in support of the album in February.