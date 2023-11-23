Flow Festival announces Pulp, PJ Harvey, The Smile, Fred Again.. and more for stacked 2024 line-up

Helsinki’s Flow Festival has announced its first wave of artists for 2024, including Pulp, PJ Harvey, The Smile and Fred Again..

READ MORE: Flow Festival 2023: huge headliners and avant-garde experimentation in Finland

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of the inner city festival, and it will take place from August 9-11 at the Suvilahti Power Plant area of the Finnish capital. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement

Other names confirmed for the weekend are Jessie Ware, Denzel Curry, Overmono and Body & Soul, with more to be added in the new year.

2024 marks the 20th anniversary of Flow Festival and we are proud to announce the first artists of 2024 🥳

Stay tuned as more acts will follow as we head to the

new year! ✨ Read more: https://t.co/mvHBszCUg4#flowfestival2024 #flow20years #flowfestival #helsinki #myhelsinki pic.twitter.com/ylxuLyzbRq — Flow Festival (@flowfestival) November 22, 2023

The festival was founded in 2004 as an intimate club event with 4000 attendees, but the 2024 anniversary edition is expected to draw over 90,000 guests.

Last week, Pulp debuted a new song ‘Background Noise’ during a show at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. The band have been playing throughout the summer in a string of reunion gigs across the UK and Ireland – including a massive show at London’s Finsbury Park, two Sheffield homecoming gigs, a headline set at Latitude, and a finale at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

PJ Harvey released her 10th studio album, ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, in July. She recently wrapped up a UK and Ireland headline tour, completing the European leg on October 31. She has also been confirmed to play Roskilde, Bergenfest and Øya Festival next year.

Earlier this month, The Smile, comprising Jonny Greenwood, bandmate Thom Yorke and former Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, announced their new album ‘Wall of Eyes’ is due out on January 26 via XL Recordings.

Advertisement

The band have also announced news of a UK and European tour for 2024, where they’ll open at Dublin’s 3Arena on March 7 and finish up with a show at London’s Alexandra Palace on March 23.

Headliners of the 2023 Flow Festival lineup included Blur, Wizkid, Lorde and Christine & The Queens, who joined the likes of FKA twigs, Caroline Polachek, Suede and Devo.

In a review of this year’s edition of Flow Festival, NME wrote: “Whether you catch any of these world-beaters, or choose to spend the evening in any of the quieter, weirder corners of the site, Flow is a festival unique in its appeal and superb in its execution.”