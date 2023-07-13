Kaytranada, ALMA and more added to Helsinki’s Flow Festival

Helsinki’s Flow Festival has announced the final additions ahead of its run this August.

Announced today (July 13), festival organisers shared that acclaimed producer-rapper Kaytranada, Finnish superstar ALMA and Swedish-Finnish singer-songwriter Markus Krunegård have joined the main festival’s roster, along with other additions to its Backyard stage.

Check out Flow Festival’s full line-up – complete with the latest additions – below.

Advertisement

New additions to Flow Festival’s Backyard stage are Arp Frique and Coco María, who join previously announced acts Nooriyah, John Gómez, Kampire, Renata Do Valle, Awesome Tapes, HabibiFunk, Zakia, Gop Tun, Lil’ Tony, Ocean People, Marc Fred, Maria Wesander, and Dj Mojo.

Previously announced performers for Flow Festival 2023 include Blur, Wizkid, Lorde and Christine & The Queens, FKA twigs, Caroline Polachek, Suede, Devo, Shygirl, Jockstrap, Moderat, Tove Lo, Amyl & The Sniffers, Kelela, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Folamour, Jyoty, Kerri Chandler, Chaos In The CBD and more.

The iconic Balloon 360° stage – which already had its line-up revealed in May – includes Horace Andy, Balming Tiger, DOMi & JD Beck, Meshell Ndegeocello, Alogte Oho and His Sounds of Joy, Nala Sinephro, Esa’s Afro-Synth Band, Kamazu, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Olli Ahvenlahti, Tumomo & Markus, Verneri Pohjola, Ne Galakktiset, Kaisa’s Machine, Elsi Sloan, Sonia, and Valtteri Laurell Nonet.

Tickets for Flow Festival 2023 are on sale now – you can purchase yours here.

The line-up for Flow Festival Helsinki 2023 is:

FRIDAY:

Wizkid

Kaytranada

Kelela

Suede

070 Shake

Shygirl

Jockstrap

Anna Puu

Paperi T

Ege Zulu

Litku Klemetti Vihdeorkesteri

Kube

Melo

Business City

Nelma U & Safira

Nala Sinephro

Esa’s Afro-Synth Band ft. Kamazu

Tuomo & Markus ft. Verneri Pohjola

Ne Galaktiset

Elsi Sloan

Speedy J

Nene H

Chaos in the CBD

Modem

Jaye Ward

Carlina Carpelan

Xample Live

Hunee

John Gómez

Meriheini Luoto

Renata Do Valle

Habibi Funk

Justus Arvelin

Arushi Jain

Fiona Timantti

Toimi Tytti

Matti Nives

DJ Wekesa

Suinner

Trabelsi

C.Firm

DJ Renaz

Yeboyah

FWU

DJ Lulu

Mora

SATURDAY:

Lorde

Devo

Tove Lo

Pusha T

Seinabo Sey

Amyl and the Sniffers

Nu Genea Live Band

Yona & Tapiola Sinfonietta

Ruusut

Pehmoaino

Karri Koira

Pearly Drops

Kissa

Sofa

Bizi

Meshell Ndegeocello

Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy

Arp Frique & Family

Jake Xerxes Fussell

Kaisa’s Machine

Louie Vega

Chloé Caillet

Jyoty

Sansibar

Jori Hulkkonen

DJ Voices

All Good Soundsystem

Hitoshi

Nooriyah

Zaika

Gop Tun DJs

Victoria B2B Ocean People

Marc Fred B2B Maria Wesander

DJ Mojo

Lil’ Tony

Maya Shenfeld

Kaukolampi

LRXY

Nyky Ensemble Ja Lisa Pentti +Co: Ref2022

The New Boyfriends

Aah!

DJ Hermanni

DJ Goodblood

Aakusti

MC Enoch Gyasi

DJ Hamm

DJ Hansin

Yung Sherman

Paul Seul

Glayden

DJ Soulseek

DJ JVS

Inter Alia & Niko Demo

MFM

Mechanic

SUNDAY:

Advertisement

Blur

Christine & The Queens

Caroline Polachek

Moderat

Sudan Archives

Mauskovic Dance Band

High Vis

Sexmane

Olavi Uusivirta 40/20

Maustetytöt

Eevil Stöö & Stepa

Philaja

Jami Faltin

Horace Andy & Dub Asante Band ft. Matic Horns

Balming Tiger

Domi & JD Beck

Olli Ahvenlahti – The Poet 2

Valterri Laurell Nonet

Sonia

Eris Drew & Octo Octa

Folamour

Waxfiend

Knife Girl

Joseyradios

Coco Ninja

Ima Iduozee

Arp Frique B2B Coco Mariá

Sadar Bahar B2B Ge-Ology

Awesome Tapes

Claire Rousay

Mario Batkovic

Mika Kallio Gong Odyssey

Teddy Rok: Atonal Drums

Zesty

Suva

Sami Sierla

Ana Coudurier

DJ Kurro

Galactic Mace

DJ Heartstring

Miika2themax

CEB

Lara Silva

Sallidoing

CNA

Joonas K

Little Miss Antisocial Butterfly 2.0 Effective Voluptuous