Kaytranada, ALMA and more added to Helsinki’s Flow Festival

Helsinki’s Flow Festival has announced the final additions ahead of its run this August.
Announced today (July 13), festival organisers shared that acclaimed producer-rapper Kaytranada, Finnish superstar ALMA and Swedish-Finnish singer-songwriter Markus Krunegård have joined the main festival’s roster, along with other additions to its Backyard stage.
Check out Flow Festival’s full line-up – complete with the latest additions – below.
New additions to Flow Festival’s Backyard stage are Arp Frique and Coco María, who join previously announced acts Nooriyah, John Gómez, Kampire, Renata Do Valle, Awesome Tapes, HabibiFunk, Zakia, Gop Tun, Lil’ Tony, Ocean People, Marc Fred, Maria Wesander, and Dj Mojo.
Previously announced performers for Flow Festival 2023 include Blur, Wizkid, Lorde and Christine & The Queens, FKA twigs, Caroline Polachek, Suede, Devo, Shygirl, Jockstrap, Moderat, Tove Lo, Amyl & The Sniffers, Kelela, Eris Drew b2b Octo Octa, Folamour, Jyoty, Kerri Chandler, Chaos In The CBD and more.
The iconic Balloon 360° stage – which already had its line-up revealed in May – includes Horace Andy, Balming Tiger, DOMi & JD Beck, Meshell Ndegeocello, Alogte Oho and His Sounds of Joy, Nala Sinephro, Esa’s Afro-Synth Band, Kamazu, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Olli Ahvenlahti, Tumomo & Markus, Verneri Pohjola, Ne Galakktiset, Kaisa’s Machine, Elsi Sloan, Sonia, and Valtteri Laurell Nonet.
Tickets for Flow Festival 2023 are on sale now – you can purchase yours here.
The line-up for Flow Festival Helsinki 2023 is:
Wizkid
Kaytranada
Kelela
Suede
070 Shake
Shygirl
Jockstrap
Anna Puu
Paperi T
Ege Zulu
Litku Klemetti Vihdeorkesteri
Kube
Melo
Business City
Nelma U & Safira
Nala Sinephro
Esa’s Afro-Synth Band ft. Kamazu
Tuomo & Markus ft. Verneri Pohjola
Ne Galaktiset
Elsi Sloan
Speedy J
Nene H
Chaos in the CBD
Modem
Jaye Ward
Carlina Carpelan
Xample Live
Hunee
John Gómez
Meriheini Luoto
Renata Do Valle
Habibi Funk
Justus Arvelin
Arushi Jain
Fiona Timantti
Toimi Tytti
Matti Nives
DJ Wekesa
Suinner
Trabelsi
C.Firm
DJ Renaz
Yeboyah
FWU
DJ Lulu
Mora
Lorde
Devo
Tove Lo
Pusha T
Seinabo Sey
Amyl and the Sniffers
Nu Genea Live Band
Yona & Tapiola Sinfonietta
Ruusut
Pehmoaino
Karri Koira
Pearly Drops
Kissa
Sofa
Bizi
Meshell Ndegeocello
Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy
Arp Frique & Family
Jake Xerxes Fussell
Kaisa’s Machine
Louie Vega
Chloé Caillet
Jyoty
Sansibar
Jori Hulkkonen
DJ Voices
All Good Soundsystem
Hitoshi
Nooriyah
Zaika
Gop Tun DJs
Victoria B2B Ocean People
Marc Fred B2B Maria Wesander
DJ Mojo
Lil’ Tony
Maya Shenfeld
Kaukolampi
LRXY
Nyky Ensemble Ja Lisa Pentti +Co: Ref2022
The New Boyfriends
Aah!
DJ Hermanni
DJ Goodblood
Aakusti
MC Enoch Gyasi
DJ Hamm
DJ Hansin
Yung Sherman
Paul Seul
Glayden
DJ Soulseek
DJ JVS
Inter Alia & Niko Demo
MFM
Mechanic
Blur
Christine & The Queens
Caroline Polachek
Moderat
Sudan Archives
Mauskovic Dance Band
High Vis
Sexmane
Olavi Uusivirta 40/20
Maustetytöt
Eevil Stöö & Stepa
Philaja
Jami Faltin
Horace Andy & Dub Asante Band ft. Matic Horns
Balming Tiger
Domi & JD Beck
Olli Ahvenlahti – The Poet 2
Valterri Laurell Nonet
Sonia
Eris Drew & Octo Octa
Folamour
Waxfiend
Knife Girl
Joseyradios
Coco Ninja
Ima Iduozee
Arp Frique B2B Coco Mariá
Sadar Bahar B2B Ge-Ology
Awesome Tapes
Claire Rousay
Mario Batkovic
Mika Kallio Gong Odyssey
Teddy Rok: Atonal Drums
Zesty
Suva
Sami Sierla
Ana Coudurier
DJ Kurro
Galactic Mace
DJ Heartstring
Miika2themax
CEB
Lara Silva
Sallidoing
CNA
Joonas K
Little Miss Antisocial Butterfly 2.0 Effective Voluptuous