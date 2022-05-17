Flume announces ‘Palaces’ Australian tour dates for November 2022

Flume is set to return to his native Australia this coming November in support of his forthcoming third studio album, ‘Palaces’, which arrives this Friday (May 20).

The tour, announced today (May 18), is largely slated for arenas and outdoor venues in most capital cities. The shows are also set to feature a rotating list of both local and international support acts – including collaborators Caroline Polachek and Toro Y Moi. The former sang on Flume’s song ‘Sirens’, one of the singles from ‘Palaces’, while the latter was a collaborator on 2020’s ‘The Difference’.

The tour is also set to feature rapper/producer Channel Tres, who is also part of Flume’s North American tour dates. On the local front, singers Vera Blue and MAY-A will also appear on various dates of the tour.

Blue sang on Flume’s 2019 single ‘Rushing Back’, which was a Top Ten hit in Australia. Newcomer MAY-A, meanwhile, will make guest appearances to sing ‘Say Nothing’, the lead single from ‘Palaces’, at four of the six shows.

A full list of tour dates, as well as the line-ups for each show, is available below.

The ‘Palaces’ tour will mark Flume’s first Australian shows since 2019, when he headlined the Listen Out festival. His last headlining tour was in late 2016, in support of his second album ‘Skin’. Prior to the tour’s announcement, Flume had been announced as the headliner for the upcoming Spilt Milk festival in late November and early December.

The producer performed at Coachella last month, where he was joined by several special guests – including Damon Albarn, Beck, Vince Staples and the aforementioned Polachek. Albarn will appear on two ‘Palaces’ songs, including the already-released title track.

Tickets for Flume’s tour will go on sale next Thursday (May 26). Tickets and pre-sale information for each show is available from the Frontier Touring website.

Flume’s ‘Palaces’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 11 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi DJ set and MAY-A)

Wednesday 16 – Brisbane, Riverstage (with Channel Tres, Toro y Moi and MAY-A)

Friday 18 – Sydney, The Dome at Sydney Showground (with Channel Tres, Caroline Polachek, Toro y Moi and MAY-A)

Thursday 24 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena (with Channel Tres, Caroline Polachek, Toro y Moi and MAY-A)

Wednesday 30 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre (with Vera Blue)

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Hobart, Regatta Grounds (with Vera Blue)