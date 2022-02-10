Flume announces star-studded North American ‘Palaces’ tour

Australian producer Flume will return to North America for his first tour dates in nearly three years this April, in support of his forthcoming album ‘Palaces’.

Flume had previously been announced as part of the 2022 Coachella line-up in April, as well as Bonnaroo and New York City’s Governors Ball this June. Headlining shows for the producer have now been announced that are largely based around these festival dates. The tour will culminate with two nights at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in early September.

Several notable support acts will join Flume for various points across the tour, including fellow Australian artist Tkay Maidza, Floating Points, Jon Hopkins and Tinashe. Also set to join the tour are Channel Tres, Jim-E Stack, Schlomo and DJ Seinfeld.

Advertisement

The tour will mark Flume’s first shows in North America since 2019 – which included his now-infamous appearance at the Burning Man festival. Since then, he has released a collaborative single with Toro y Moi entitled ‘The Difference’. 2020 also saw Flume remix Eiffel 65’s 1999 hit ‘Blue’ and Danny L Harle’s ‘On a Mountain’.

He made his official return last week with ‘Say Nothing’, featuring Australian pop singer MAY-A, which serves as the lead single from ‘Palaces’. Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek and Kučka are also set to appear on the album, which is set for release on May 20.

Flume’s 2022 ‘Palaces (Stage 1)’ North American tour dates are:

APRIL

14 – Las Vegas, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

16 and 23 – Indio, Coachella



MAY

23 – Madison, The Sylvee

26 – Minneapolis, Armory

27 and 28 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

31 – Toronto, RBC Echo Beach



JUNE

2 – Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre

3 – Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion

4 – Columbus, Kemba Live

5 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE

8 – Washington DC, The Anthem

10 – Philadelphia, Mann Center for the Performing Arts

11 – New York, Governor’s Ball

12 – Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater

15 – Orlando, Orlando Amphitheater

18 – Manchester, Bonnaroo



SEPTEMPBER

6 and 7 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre