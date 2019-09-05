A video of the Aussie DJ went viral earlier this week

A video of Flume performing a sex act onstage at Burning Man Festival went viral earlier this week – and now the Australian DJ has briefly addressed the furore in an Instagram post.

In an Instagram photo posted September 5, the smiling DJ holds a peach up to his mouth. “It was a joke,” he wrote in the caption, adding in parentheses: “Sorry mum”. See it below:

Flume’s apology to his mother mirrored his rumoured girlfriend Paige Elkington’s own caption – “Sorry mom” – on the viral video. The actress had posted – and swiftly deleted – the video to Instagram. It had been preceded by a photo of a Burning Man attendee in the crowd with a sign asking ‘Does Flume even eat ass?’

Though Elkington removed the video, it spread like wildfire on social media, though some fans weren’t surprised that the onstage sex act happened at Burning Man, the notoriously outré desert festival.

Other shenanigans that happened at this year’s Burning Man, which took place from August 25 to September 2, include a joyous dance party to the new Tool album, ‘Fear Inoculum’. It was organised by Alex Grey, who created the album art for the new record as well as previous Tool releases ‘10,000 Days’ and ‘Lateralus’.