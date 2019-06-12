Flume unveils new collaboration with London Grammar, ‘Let You Know’, announces London headline show

The Australian producer will headline Transgressive's 15th anniversary celebrations at London's O2 Brixton Academy later in the year.

Flume has released a new track, ‘Let You Know’, featuring London Grammar and has announced a headline London show – listen to the new song below.

Following the release of his ‘Hi This Is Flume’ mixtape and single ‘Friends’, the new song from Flume (aka Harley Streten) was written together with London Grammar’s Hannah Reid.

“Hannah Reid and I wrote ‘Let You Know’ last summer,” explained Flume. “I was on a writing trip to London, was actually the same trip where I first met slowthai. Had been wanting to make something with Hannah for a long time and this one just came together really naturally in the studio that day.”

Reid revealed that the pair had “been trying to work together for years but it just never worked out” due to each others’ busy schedules. “Working with Harley was an honour because he pushes the boundaries of electronic music like nobody else. He’s the kind of electronic artist who will be around forever. I love our song we did together,” she said.

Listen to ‘Let You Know’ below:

In addition to the new release, Flume has also confirmed that later in the year he’ll be headlining his first European shows in three years, including a London date that’ll see him top the bill for Transgressive’s 15th anniversary celebrations on November 12, 2019 at O2 Academy Brixton.

Pre-sale tickets for the show will be available from June 19 here.

Transgressive co-founder Toby L said of Flume and the upcoming gig: “Harley has been working round the clock the past couple of years on his finest output yet and it’s a truly exciting prospect to see him come back to these shores to share his latest work – and a new show – with everyone.

“We’re currently in exciting discussions about who else will join the bill, but suffice to say, it’s going to be a legendary night at Brixton, one of the world’s best venues. We cannot wait.”

See below for a full list of Flume’s European tour dates:

October 28 Warsaw, Poland Torwar

October 29 Berlin, Germany UFO im Velodrom

November 1 Turin, Italy C2C Festival

November 2 Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle

November 3 Paris, France Zénith

November 4 Toulouse, France Zénith

November 6 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

November 7 Antwerp, Belgium Lotto Arena

November 10 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal

November 12 London, United Kingdom O2 Academy Brixton

(Transgressive 15th Anniversary Show)

November 13 Manchester, United Kingdom

Tickets go on general sale June 21 here.

Meanwhile, speculation has been mounting among fans that a Damon Albarn and Flume collaboration could emerge in 2019.