Flume to livestream Brooklyn show this weekend

Flume has announced his show at Brooklyn Mirage in New York this Friday night (September 30) will be streamed globally.

The livestream will be available to watch here via Amazon Music/Twitch on Friday at 8:30PM PT and 11:30PM ET. Globally, the stream will be available to watch Saturday (October 1) at 4:30AM BST and 1:30PM AEST. The broadcast will conclude with the premiere of a new remix for the Caroline Polachek-assisted ‘Sirens’, as created by Tourist.

“This album… was my love letter to nature, recorded during the pandemic after retreating back to a simple life in Australia,” the producer said in a statement announcing the livestream. He went on to say that after “a couple of years off the road”, he was “unsure” how he’d feel about going back on tour and performing live.

“In getting back out there this year, it was a pleasant surprise to remember there’s plenty of aspects I appreciate about it – creating a live show that speaks to the music and engages people in the moment,” he continued.

“I’m looking forward to sharing that with this headline show livestream from a unique venue for fans who may not have been able to catch one of the shows now this U.S. tour is coming to a close.”

‘Palaces’, Flume’s third studio album, arrived in May of this year after being previewed with the MAY-A collaboration ‘Say Nothing’, ‘Sirens’, ‘Escape’ with Quiet Bison and KUČKA and the Damon Albarn-featuring title track. Other guests on the album include Oklou, Laurel, Virgen María and Emma Louise.

Following the conclusion of the North American ‘Palaces’ tour early next month, Flume will head to his home country of Australia in November for a tour that will see him joined by Channel Tres, Toro y Moi, MAY-A and Vera Blue.