Flume shares surprise album of career-spanning unreleased music

Flume has dropped a surprise album featuring unreleased music from throughout his career.

‘Arrived Anxious, Left Bored’ is out today (May 4) on Transgressive Record and includes new music from the past 10 years – you can listen to it here.

“Ten tracks, that never found a home, but i felt they deserved a place in the word,” the Australian producer – real name Harley Streten – shared on Instagram. “I hope they make you feel something.”

The new album features collaborations with producer Emile Haynie (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky) and Jim-E Stack (Bon Iver, HAIM, Sudan Archives), and also showcases Flume’s first time using his own vocals on ‘All There 1.9 [2019 Export Wav]’.

“This and the first ‘Things Don’t…’ drop are a bunch of songs that I always loved that didn’t fit on a previous record,” Flume said about the two-part surprise release, following 2022’s ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan’. “It’s cathartic, it feels really nice to clean the slate and make way for what’s next.”

Find the ‘Arrived Anxious, Left Bored’ tracklist below.

1. ‘SKY SKY 1.3 [2016 Export Wav]’

2. ‘Chalk 1.3.3 [2017 Export Wav] with Jim-E Stack’

3. ‘All There 1.9 [2019 Export Wav]’

4. ‘Road To Japan [2017 Export Wav]’

5. ‘Jerry 1.6 [2017 Export Wav]’

6. ‘n1cevib3 1.3 [2015 Export Wav]’

7. ‘Arrived Anxious, Left Bored 1.4 [2020 Export Wav]’

8. ‘Habibi [2019 Export Wav] with Emile Haynie’

9. ‘Miss U [2020 Export Wav]’

10. ‘No Other 1.2.2 [2021 Export Wav]’

Last year’s ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan’ consisted of unreleased songs recorded between 2012 and 2021.

“It’s been ten years since my first record [2012’s ‘Flume’] came out,” he wrote in a statement. “Since then, I’ve [written] a lot [of] music – and not all of it has seen the light of day. After seeing the reaction to Slugger 1.4 and how much love it got, I figured it would be fun to release more of these forgotten ideas from my old laptops. The whole process has been quite cathartic.”

In July 2022, following the May release of his third album ‘Palaces’, Flume revealed to NME that he had “a full album’s worth of house music” that he needed to “finish off”.

Describing last year’s ‘Palaces’ in a four-star review, NME said the musician “couples his floor-shaking, hit-making style with quieter moments of introspection, reaching new heights in the process”.