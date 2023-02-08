Flume shares surprise album of unreleased material, ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan’

Flume has dropped a new album entitled ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan’, which consists of unreleased songs recorded between 2012 and 2021.

The Australian dance producer had teased an announcement yesterday (February 7), with a post of what has turned out to be the album’s artwork – an altered screenshot of a computer desktop covered in miscellaneous .WAV files. In a statement shared on social media, Flume revealed that he was inspired to collate the material after seeing the reception that a previously unheard demo, ‘Slugger 1.4 [2014 Export.WAV]’, received upon its release back in November.

“It’s been ten years since my first record [2012’s ‘Flume’] came out,” he wrote. “Since then, I’ve [written] a lot [of] music – and not all of it has seen the light of day. After seeing the reaction to Slugger 1.4 and how much love it got, I figured it would be fun to release more of these forgotten ideas from my old laptops. The whole process has been quite cathartic.”

The 10-track release includes three collaborative efforts: one with hip-hop group Injury Reserve, one with Australian singer Isabella Manfredi and one with Animal Collective‘s Panda Bear. Listen to ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan’ via Spotify below:

To celebrate the release – as well as the (belated) 10-year anniversary of ‘Flume’ – a headlining show has been announced for Friday May 5 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Flume will be joined on the bill by fellow Australians Chet Faker and KUČKA. Fans can sign up for a pre-sale by registering their details here.

In July 2022, following the May release of his third album ‘Palaces’, Flume revealed to NME that he had “a full album’s worth of house music” that he needed to “finish off”.

“I’ve got loads of demos, [and] some of them have got strong parts for sure,” he said. “Some of them are trash, most of them are trash, but there’s definitely some bits in there.”

The following month, Flume shared two previously unreleased songs, ‘Greenpeace’ and ‘GET U STEP’, via his Discord server.