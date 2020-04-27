Flying Lotus announces ‘Flamagra (Instrumentals)’, shares first track

Flying Lotus will release an instrumental version of his latest record, ‘Flamagra’, on May 29, to celebrate the one year anniversary of the album’s original release. FlyLo shared the first track from ‘Flamagra (Instrumentals)’ yesterday (April 27), entitled ‘Black Balloons Reprise (Instrumental)’. Listen to it below:

‘Flamagra (Instrumentals)’ will also receive a special edition vinyl release. The 2xLP set will feature an “exclusive animated slipmat”, designed by filmmaker Winston Hacking and artist Drew Tetz.

Advertisement

“Whereas the original album featured a dream cast of vocal collaborators, this project places the masterful arrangements, electronics and musicianship at the forefront – a treasured peek under the hood of one of today’s most consistently innovative producers,” a press statement for the producer/rapper said.

NME gave ‘Flamagra’ a five-star review on its release last year, calling it “a piece of art that’s bursting with ideas that impressively complement one another…judging by this album, Flying Lotus can make just about anything happen.”

In the year since the release of ‘Flamagra’, Flying Lotus – real name Steven Ellison – has kept busy. He co-wrote and produced Danny Brown’s track ‘Negro Spiritual’ which featured on Brown’s fifth record, ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’. He also provided additional music for the anime series Carole & Tuesday.

‘Flamagra (Instrumentals)’ is available for pre-order now.