Flying Lotus reveals he was working on an EP with MF DOOM before the rapper’s death

Flying Lotus has revealed that he and MF DOOM were working on an EP together before the rapper’s passing.

News of DOOM’s death was confirmed last night (December 31) by his wife Jasmine, who posted a tribute on the legendary rapper and producer’s Instagram account.

She revealed DOOM (real name Daniel Dumile) passed away on October 31, 2020. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Flying Lotus, who had worked with DOOM previously, was one of the first musicians to take to social media to express his disbelief and shock.

“God fucking damnit,” he tweeted. “What the fuck!!?!? Are u serious? My souls is crushed. The weight of this moment. I know we are in a pandemic but we have to celebrate DOOM. Just playing the music isn’t good enough.”

A fan then suggested to FlyLo that fans had been anticipating more collaborations from the two, specifically a longer project, to which he revealed that the two had actually been working on such a project.

“I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP,” he wrote. “There were more songs that I haven’t even heard.” He didn’t give anymore details, but it sounds as if they didn’t get to wrap it up before his untimely death.

Last month, Flying Lotus dropped ‘Lunch Break’ featuring DOOM, which released as part of the latest update to Grand Theft Auto Online. The pair previously contributed ‘Masquatch’ to the game. FlyLo also hosted a tribute event dedicated to DOOM on Twitch last night.

Meanwhile, Lupe Fiasco has paid tribute to MF DOOM with a new freestyle shared to social media last night.

“Thanx DOOM…I learned so much from you about the art of rapping,” the ‘Kick Push’ rapper said, sharing the track on Twitter. “Studied and analyzed you for years as recently as a few days ago. I wish I could’ve met you to tell you that…here’s some raps…rest easy…Amin…”

Earlier today, Tim Burgess hosted a special tribute listening party for MF DOOM‘s ‘Born Like This’ album.