Flying Lotus shares psychedelic collage music video for ‘Remind U’

Flying Lotus has shared a new music video for ‘Remind U’, taken from his 2019 album ‘Flamagra’ – watch it below.

It’s the second ‘Flamagra’ video to be directed by Winston Hacking, following ‘Post Requisite’, and it continues Hacking’s signature lysergic collage style with motion graphics animation.

The clip sees a shifting vessel, noted as a “deconstructed, yellow submarine” in a press release, travel linearly through an uncanny collage fantasy space. Hacking added the video intends to “recreate the perspective of a curious child”, producing a world “ugly and chaotic but, simultaneously, beautiful and hopeful”.

Flying Lotus released ‘Flamagra’ in 2019, and to mark its one year anniversary, he released the instrumentals back in May.

NME gave ‘Flamagra’ a five-star review on its release last year, calling it “a piece of art that’s bursting with ideas that impressively complement one another… judging by this album, Flying Lotus can make just about anything happen”.

Flying Lotus was recently nominated for two 2020 AIM Independent Music Awards; Best Independent Track for ‘More’ featuring Anderson .Paak and Best Independent Video for ‘Black Baloons (Reprise) featuring Denzel Curry.

In the year since the release of ‘Flamagra’, Flying Lotus – real name Steven Ellison – has kept busy. He co-wrote and produced Danny Brown’s track ‘Negro Spiritual’ which featured on Brown’s fifth record, ‘uknowhatimsayin¿’. He also provided additional music for the anime series Carole & Tuesday.