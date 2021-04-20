Flying Lotus shares two new singles featuring Thundercat and Niki Randa

Flying Lotus has shared two new singles, ‘Black Gold’ featuring Thundercat and ‘Between Memories’ featuring Niki Randa – listen to them below.

Taken from the forthcoming Netflix anime series Yasuke, both tracks serve as the opening theme and closing credits for the series.

The series, which was created and directed by LeSean Thomas and Studio MAPPA, stars LaKeith Stanfield as the show’s titular character and sees Flying Lotus take on the role of composing the original score.

According to a press release, it’s a “dream project for the producer”, who consulted on the story, working alongside renowned anime creators MAPPA Studios as an executive producer on the project. His creativity in this role was driven by “an opportunity to communicate from a unique and necessary perspective”.

“[LeSean] and I talked about being outsiders in anime,” Flying Lotus said in a statement. “I was like, ‘Why aren’t more Black kids trying to do this? Why is it so out of the ordinary?’ He was saying that it’s because they don’t have examples.”

Listen to ‘Black Gold’ and ‘Between Memories’ below:

Due to land on the streaming giant on April 29, Yasuke will see Stanfield also serve as executive producer alongside Thomas, who many know as being the man behind The Boondocks, Black Dynamite and Cannon Busters.

Earlier this year, Flying Lotus has revealed that he and MF DOOM were working on an EP together before the rapper’s passing.

News of DOOM’s death was confirmed on December 31 by his wife Jasmine, who posted a tribute on the legendary rapper and producer’s Instagram account. She revealed DOOM (real name Daniel Dumile) passed away on October 31, 2020. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, LaKeith Stanfield has said new episodes of Atlanta have “so much ammunition” from the real world.

Discussing the return of the series later this year following an extended hiatus, Stanfield told NME that the cast and crew will be responding to real-world events.