Flying Lotus to direct and score new sci-fi/horror film ‘Ash’

Flying Lotus has shared details of his forthcoming second feature film Ash, which will contain elements of both sci-fi and horror.

The film, announced yesterday (January 26), is the follow up to Flying Lotus’ 2017 theatrical debut Kuso. The musician – real name Steven Ellison – will serve as the film’s director, and will also provide an original score.

Ellison will work with production companies XYZ Films and GFC Films on the film – with the former also providing financing for its production. Casting for the film is set to begin in the coming weeks, with filming expected to begin later in the year.

According to Deadline, the film’s plot – which is based on an original screenplay by Jonni Remmler – centres on a woman working on a space station, who awakes to find her crew brutally murdered. The film will then follow her investigation into what happened, which will set in motion “a terrifying chain of events.”

“I’ve a strong desire to innovate in the sci-fi space,” said Ellison in a press statement regarding the film. “I really want to show the world something they’ve never seen before.”

Although Ash marks only Ellison’s second feature film, the producer and DJ has done significant work across film and television over the last decade.

This includes a 2016 short film Royal, which he directed, as well as original scores for Netflix’s Yasuke and the 2018 sci-fi thriller Perfect. Ellison has also starred as himself on episodes of the Adult Swim programs The Eric Andre Show and YOLO Crystal Fantasy.

Ellison’s most recent studio album as Flying Lotus was 2019’s ‘Flamagra’, with an instrumental version of the album also being released the following year.