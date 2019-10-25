"We've finally got our number 1!"

Foals have achieved their first number one album with ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’.

The news was announced by the group on their Instagram page today (October 25). Speaking about the accolade, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “Hey everyone thanks so much for buying the record this week, we finally got our number 1 this week – long awaited, long deserved!” he laughed.

He went on: “Thanks so much for all the support over the years and we hope you love the record as much as we do.”

Addressing their latest album and how it compares to part 1, Philippakis told NME this month: “From a musical perspective, ‘Part 2’ is fully-charged – certainly the first half, which is probably the most energetic and relentless set of songs in a row that we’ve ever done.

“The relationship is that ‘Part 1’ was more textural and dance-y, and lyrically it was more from the perspective of viewing what’s going on, whereas ‘Part 2’ is on the run. There’s a twitchiness and a paranoia. It’s about trying to pick yourself up and dust yourself off after the wreckage of ‘Part 1’.”

Today the group also announced further details of the support acts who will join them on their 2020 UK tour – as well as adding extra tour dates in London, Blackpool and Edinburgh.

Earlier this week the group announced that they will be accompanied by Everything Everything on their UK tour next year, and they’ve now added that fellow math-rock forerunners Battles will be playing with them too at all shows except their Cardiff appearance.

Foals will also now extra shows at London’s Olympia on Sunday May 3 and Monday May 4 as well as Edinburgh Usher Hall on Thursday April 30 and Blackpool Empress Ballroom on Thursday May 7.

Foals’ full upcoming UK headline tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale now.

APRIL

29 – EDINBURGH USHER HALL

20 – EDINBURGH USHER HALL

MAY

2 – LONDON OLYMPIA

3 – LONDON OLYMPIA

4 – LONDON OLYMPIA

6 – BLACKPOOL EMPRESS BALLROOM

7 – BLACKPOOL EMPRESS BALLROOM

9 – BIRMINGHAM ARENA

10 – CARDIFF CASTLE

In a five star review of their latest album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’, NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote: “Not only a fittingly accomplished conclusion to their most adventurous and masterful project to date, ‘Part 2’ is also a thoroughbred belter of a record and utterly complete album in its own right.

“Add it all up and the ‘Everything Not Lost’ era is testament to all that Foals are capable of – in sound, in scope and in greatness.”