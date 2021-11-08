Foals add extra dates to their 2022 UK tour

Foals have added three new dates to their forthcoming 2022 UK tour.

The Oxford band, who made their return with comeback single ‘Wake Me Up‘, last week have added shows in Hull, Newcastle and Brighton to the jaunt which kicks off at Edinburgh Usher Hall on April 22.

Tickets for the new shows which will take place on April 25, 26 and 27 will go on sale from 9am this Friday (November 12). You can purchase tickets here.

The tour will wrap up at Millennium Square in Leeds on July 8.

Foals’ full list of UK dates are below:

APRIL 2022

21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – Bonus Arena, Hull

26 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27 – Brighton Centre

29 – Olympia, London

30 – Olympia, London

MAY 2022

1 – Olympia, London

2 – Olympia, London

5 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

JUNE 2022

29 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

JULY 2022

8 – Millennium Square, Leeds

Speaking about the tour in a new interview with NME, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “Honestly, once this new music comes out, it’s just solid good times – an explosion of energy and emotion. Come with your friends, lose your mind, enjoy the live music and fucking get down. That’s going to be the vibe.”

He also spoke about their recent single, which the band said was inspired by the “antithesis” of the lockdown blues.

“It was quite a long road, with the pandemic winter and all of that in England,” Philippakis said. “It was everywhere, but it felt especially bleak and encroaching in the UK with the weather, no pubs and how bad COVID got. When we were writing [‘Wake Me Up’], it was almost like wishful thinking that we’d ever come out; that there would be a world to return to. At certain points, it felt unremittingly bleak.

“We’re just super-excited that it can come out. We’re just psyched on it.”