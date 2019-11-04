Foals added to huge Mad Cool line up alongside Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Twenty One Pilots

It's shaping up to be an epic line up

Foals have been added to next year’s Mad Cool festival line up.

Foals shared news of their appearance at the festival on social media on a poster which also shared some new European tour dates. You can view the dates below.

Last week, the Madrid festival announced ticket details for its 2020 line-up, with acts including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Twenty One Pilots already on the bill.

Other acts announced for the festival, which is due to place from July 8-11 2020, include Pixies, Alt-J and Tove-Lo, with more expected to follow later today.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at midday from Sunday, December 1, available through the festival’s official sales channels: Madcoolfestival.es, Ticketmaster.es and Festicket.com.

Last month (October 25), Foals scored their first ever number one album with ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’.

The news was announced by the group on their Instagram page today (October 25). Speaking about the accolade, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “Hey everyone thanks so much for buying the record this week, we finally got our number 1 this week – long awaited, long deserved!” he laughed.

He went on: “Thanks so much for all the support over the years and we hope you love the record as much as we do.”

In a five star review of their latest album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’, NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote: “Not only a fittingly accomplished conclusion to their most adventurous and masterful project to date, ‘Part 2’ is also a thoroughbred belter of a record and utterly complete album in its own right.

“Add it all up and the ‘Everything Not Lost’ era is testament to all that Foals are capable of – in sound, in scope and in greatness.”