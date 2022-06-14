Foals announce 2022 North American tour: “Our new show is the absolute truth”

Foals will head out on a tour of North America in support of their new album ‘Life Is Yours’ in October, the band have announced.

The jaunt will mark the first time the Oxford band have played live in the US and Canada since taking their ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ tour there in 2019.

The band will kick off the new tour at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 28, with the run continuing throughout November and December. It will conclude at the State Theatre in Portland, ME on December 18.

“We can’t wait to play again for you,” Foals wrote on Twitter. “Our new show is the absolute truth. A proper mix of the classics & our newest bangers.” Tickets will go on sale on Friday (June 17) at 10am local time – find more details and buy them here.

We’re juiced to announce a brand new 25-date headline tour in North America, starting in late October. We can’t wait to play again for you. Our new show is the absolute truth. A proper mix of the classics & our newest bangers. #LifeIsYours 🌷 https://t.co/fvYSZMSguu pic.twitter.com/JHoBIuXqUQ — FOALS (@foals) June 13, 2022

Foals will play:

October 2022

28 – Las Vegas, NV, Brooklyn Bowl

29 – San Diego, CA, SOMA

30 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

November 2022

1 – Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

3 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

4 – Fort Worth, TX, Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

7 – Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

8 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

11 – Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo

13 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater

15 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

16 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

December 2022

1 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore Minneapolis

2 – Chicago, IL, The Vic Theatre

6 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

7 – Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

9 – Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live!

10 – Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Theater & Ballroom

13 – Washington D.C., The Anthem

14 – Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall

16 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

17 – Boston, MA, Roadrunner

18 – Portland, ME, State Theatre

Last week, Foals announced a series of intimate UK tour dates for 2023, with gigs set to take place in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, Kingston, Southampton and Oxford.

Meanwhile, the band performed their recent singles ‘2am’ and ‘2001’ on Later… with Jools Holland recently, airing the tracks ahead of the release of their new album this week (June 17). In addition to ‘2am’ and ‘2001, ‘Life Is Yours’ will feature singles ‘Wake Me Up’ (which won Best Music Video at the BandLab NME Awards 2022) and ‘Looking High’.