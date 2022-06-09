Foals announce intimate 2023 UK tour dates

Foals have announced details of an intimate UK tour for the start of 2023 – check out the full itinerary below.

The band are set to release their new album ‘Life Is Yours’ next week (June 17) and recently finished up a huge UK tour throughout April and May.

Next January, they will play a week of small gigs across the UK in association with local record shops, finishing up with a hometown gig in Oxford at the O2 Academy.

Tickets for all the shows go on sale tomorrow (June 10) at 12pm BST here, except Kingston, with tickets for that gig on sale the following day (June 11) at 10am BST. Get your tickets here.

See the list of new tour dates below.

JANUARY 2023

21 – Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms (presented by Assai)

22 – Glasgow, SWG3 (presented by Assai)

24 – Liverpool, O2 Academy 2 (presented by Jacaranda)

26 – Kingston, Pryzm (presented by Banquet Records)

27 – Southampton, Engine Rooms (presented by Vinilo)

28 – Oxford, O2 Academy (presented by Truck Store)

Reviewing Foals’ huge London gig at the Olympia last month, NME wrote: “There’s little doubt that you’ve just seen one of the UK’s greatest live bands. The good times are infectious as Philippakis invades the crowd, guitarist Jimmy Smith gets lost in his axe-work and drummer Jack Bevan can’t help but get up for a boogie himself. This is the sweet release that lockdown dreams were made of.”

Speaking to NME about the forthcoming ‘Life Is Yours’ back in February, frontman Yannis Philippakis described the opening title track as a trancey, tropical balm, evoking what he called “an optimism and consolation after a dark time”.

“This is our idea of a going out record,” Philippakis continued about the album on the whole. “We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

So far, the album has been previewed by the tracks ‘Wake Me Up’, ‘2AM’, ‘Looking High’ and ‘2001’, while its title track was debuted live on the recent UK tour.