Foals announce intimate London show next week to launch new album

The second part of 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost' is getting a very special live debut

Foals have announced a special album release show at House of Vans in London.

The show will coincide with the release of ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ on October 18, seven months on from the arrival of ‘Part 1’. A ballot for tickets is now open via the House of Vans website, and continues until Tuesday October 15.

Foals will take ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ on the road in the UK next year, with the band recently confirming that they’ll soon be announcing a set of 2020 tour dates. No specific dates have been announced yet, but a recent teaser video confirmed the band will be playing shows in the following cities:

London

Blackpool

Birmingham

Edinburgh

Cardiff

Fans who pre-order ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ from the band’s official store will be able to access pre-sale tickets when the dates are announced.

Yesterday the band released a new video for ‘Into The Surf’. Watch it below.

The video is directed by Steve Warne, whose previous animation has featured in films by Wes Anderson and Tim Burton.

The band also confirmed they would be appearing in a new documentary, ‘Rip Up The Road’, due November 15 via Amazon.