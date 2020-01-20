Foals announce intimate London charity show next month

Foals will play a tiny show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire next month for BRITs week’s series of intimate gigs.

They’ll be performing the 2,000 capacity venue on February 17, with proceeds going to the War Child charity which aids children affected by conflict.

We are incredibly excited to announce @foals will be joining the line-up for this years #BRITsWeek together with @O2music for War Child, with an intimate show at @o2sbe on Mon 17th Feb! Tix on sale Friday 24th Jan at 9am. Full info & tickets here – https://t.co/esXfflZ35Z pic.twitter.com/6VllKsFBLu — War Child UK (@WarChildUK) January 20, 2020

“It’s an honour to be playing a show in support of War Child and their vital work with children affected by war,” says Foals’ Yannis Philippakis.

“One in six children around the world live in a conflict zone and we’re proud to be able to use our platform to bring attention to this cause. It’s going to be a special night.”

Tickets for the show go on sale on general sale this Friday (January 24) at 9am, with a pre-sale for O2 Priority customers two days earlier.

If you miss out on tickets for the intimate show, Foals are also plotting a run of major shows across the country in Spring. The dates are as follows:

APRIL

29, 30 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

MAY

2, 3, 4 – London, Olympia

6, 7 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom

9 – Birmingham Arena



Speaking to NME about their 2020 tour, Foals said how they were looking forward to playing “enormo-domes” – and promise a lot of stagecraft and fancy visuals to create “a 360, immersive experience”.

They’re not the only band plotting an intimate show for BRITs Week, with the likes of Catfish and The Bottlemen, Sigrid, Yungblud, Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille all playing shows throughout February. You can see all the info about those shows here.