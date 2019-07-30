Foals announce release date of new album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’

They say it's "a proper banger"

Having spent recent weeks teasing fans, Foals have announced the release date for their upcoming new album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’.

The band released their acclaimed and Mercury-nominated fifth album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1‘ back in March.

Now, they’ve announced that its follow-up will arrive on October 18, 2019. Pre-orders to buy the album will begin this Thursday, with the first single expected to arrive imminently.

Speaking to NME for their Big Read cover feature, the band described the albums as “two halves of the same locket”, with ‘Part 2’ set apart to “contrast and give a different energy to the period”. They tell us that the sister LP is “like a second round of ammo”, “a little more blistering” and “captures the vibe of their live shows” like never before. It ends in an unedited 10 minute wig-out.

“One of the things that we feel that we’ve struggled with before is that our creative desire and ambition has not been able to be conveyed on a 40 minute, 10 track album,” frontman Yannis Philippakis told NME. “What you end up having is a sacrifice to make this condensed statement. With this approach, we can finally convey the full artistic vision of the band with two statements that are vital and powerful and not in any way compromising.”

“I listened to it from start to finish when we had it mastered and it’s a fucking bangsman,” drummer Jack Bevan told NME after their secret set at Glastonbury. “It is a proper banger. I just don’t think that people will expect that of ‘Part 2’. To me, as a cynical bastard, if someone was going to put out an album in two parts then you’d top-load it on the first one and then have all the boring stuff on the second one. Actually, we’ve flip-reversed it.”

He added: “We’ve got maybe the biggest single that we’ve ever made maybe as the lead single, then there’s another one that I forgot about that’s maybe even bigger.”