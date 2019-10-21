Foals announce support act for their 2020 UK tour

Oxford four-piece will hit the road next year

Foals have announced details of the support act who will join them on their 2020 tour.

Posting on Twitter, the group announced that they will be accompanied by Everything Everything on their UK tour next year, which will see the group perfroming in Edinburgh, London, Blackpool, Birmingham and Cardiff.

“Pleased to announce Everything Everything as main support on select 2020 UK dates, tickets on sale this week!” the group wrote.

They also announced a “new deadline” for fans to purchase their latest album, ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ from their online store and gain early access to tickets. Fans need to purchase the album by 11:59 tomorrow (October 22) from the group’s online shop.

Foals’ full upcoming UK headline tour dates are below. Tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, October 25.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 29 – EDINBURGH USHER HALL

SATURDAY MAY 2 – LONDON OLYMPIA

WEDNESDAY MAY 6 – BLACKPOOL EMPRESS BALLROOM

SATURDAY MAY 9 – BIRMINGHAM ARENA

FRIDAY JULY 10 – CARDIFF CASTLE

Speaking to NME about their 2020 tour, Foals said how they were looking forward to playing “enormo-domes” – and promise a lot of stagecraft and fancy visuals to create “a 360, immersive experience”.

In a five star review of their latest album, NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote: “Not only a fittingly accomplished conclusion to their most adventurous and masterful project to date, ‘Part 2’ is also a thoroughbred belter of a record and utterly complete album in its own right.

“Add it all up and the ‘Everything Not Lost’ era is testament to all that Foals are capable of – in sound, in scope and in greatness.”