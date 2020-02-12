Foals have said that they’re already considering ideas for their next album.

The Oxford band, who released ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Parts 1 and Two’ in 2019, are already beginning to think about what can be expected from their follow-up record.

Speaking at the NME Awards, drummer Jack Bevan said: “Yannis just played me something he’s been cooking up in the studio when we were down the pub. It’s very exciting. It’s like if Jean-Michel Jarre and Led Zeppelin had a sexy baby.”

When asked about their nomination for Best Live Band, frontman Yannis Philippakis said he was “quietly confident”, ahead of their eventual triumph in the category.

Speaking at this evening’s ceremony after being presented the award by Felix White of The Maccabees and Laura Whitmore, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “Thank you so much to the NME. They are so fucking great to have this and have this award ceremony back on track.”

“Thank you to everybody for being with us and for making us the live band that we are, the crew that have been with us from the beginning to the end,” he continued. “It’s amazing to be part of this since the NME awards 10 years ago. We’re gonna have a fucking great night tonight.”

Philippakis also took the time during his speech to call for equal representation at festivals. “It’s gotta happen, fuck yeah,” he said.

Foals pipped fellow nominees Amyl & The Sniffers, Slowthai, Lizzo and Iggy Pop to the Best Live Act accolade.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, Beabadoobee and show closers The 1975.