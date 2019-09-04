Foals tease new track ‘The Runner’ from ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2’

Their new album arrives on October 18

Foals have posted a teaser for what appears to be another track from ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2’, their forthcoming second album of 2019.

The NME Big Read: Foals – “All anyone can express right now is confusion”

The band released the first part of the two-part series earlier this year and have since confirmed that its other half will be released on October 18.

In a new Instagram post, the Oxford group have shared a clip of a video of the track ‘The Runner’ which is set to be shared in full at 7pm on Annie Mac’s Radio 1 show tomorrow (September 5). You can view the teaser below.

Last month, the band shared a photo of a whiteboard in the studio charting their progress with recording. On the board, 17 songs were listed including some from ‘Part 1’ and titles including ‘Cake’, ‘Rizzo’, and ‘Slug’. But there was no mention of the latest track.

‘The Runner’ follows the first cut from ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 2’: ‘Black Bull’. In a five-star review, NME said: “’Black Bull’ is a gnarly fucker that flexes their rock muscles – but this time it’s to bursting point. With razor-sharp riffs and a paranoid menace throughout, it’s a full-on onslaught so relentless that it feels constantly under threat of collapse.”

Speaking to NME for their Big Read cover feature earlier this year the band described the albums as “two halves of the same locket”, with ‘Part 2’ set apart to “contrast and give a different energy to the period”. They tell us that the sister LP is “like a second round of ammo”, “a little more blistering” and “captures the vibe of their live shows” like never before. It ends in an unedited 10 minute wig-out.

Meanwhile, ‘Part 1’ is nominated for this year’s Mercury Music Prize alongside the likes of IDLES, Slowthai, Dave, and The 1975.