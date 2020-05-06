News Music News

Foals confirm further rescheduled UK and European shows

The band will now look forward to a packed tour schedule in 2021

By Sam Moore
Foals
Foals (Picture: Getty)

Foals have confirmed details of more rescheduled tour dates in the UK and Europe as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The four-piece announced on April 20 that their planned headline shows in Edinburgh, London, Blackpool and Birmingham — which had been due to take place between April 29 and May 9 this year — have been pushed back to April and May 2021 due to the ongoing health crisis.

Foals have this afternoon (May 6) confirmed even more rescheduled tour dates for 2021, including their gig at Cardiff Castle and their show at Manchester’s Sounds of the City as well as a slew of European gigs and festivals.

You can see Foals’ amended 2021 touring schedule below.

April
28 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
29 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

May
1 – Olympia, London
2 – Olympia, London
3 – Olympia, London
6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
7 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
8 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham
12 – Zenith, Paris
13 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam
14 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin
16 – X-Tra, Zurich

June
5 – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
19 – Hurricane Festival, Scheesel
20 – Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck
30 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

July
10 – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

Tickets are available for the above shows from here.

Foals took part in one of Tim Burgess’ popular Twitter listening parties earlier this week, where they revealed that Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis once complimented the band upon hearing their song ‘Bad Habit’.

