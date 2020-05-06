Foals confirm further rescheduled UK and European shows

Foals have confirmed details of more rescheduled tour dates in the UK and Europe as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The four-piece announced on April 20 that their planned headline shows in Edinburgh, London, Blackpool and Birmingham — which had been due to take place between April 29 and May 9 this year — have been pushed back to April and May 2021 due to the ongoing health crisis.

Foals have this afternoon (May 6) confirmed even more rescheduled tour dates for 2021, including their gig at Cardiff Castle and their show at Manchester’s Sounds of the City as well as a slew of European gigs and festivals.

The UK/EU headline tour has been pushed to 2021. Get the full scoop below. We can’t fucking wait x 🏳️ https://t.co/XOOtrsTNlL pic.twitter.com/hfEwHptYAE — FOALS (@foals) May 6, 2020

You can see Foals’ amended 2021 touring schedule below.

April

28 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

29 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

May

1 – Olympia, London

2 – Olympia, London

3 – Olympia, London

6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

7 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

8 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham

12 – Zenith, Paris

13 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam

14 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin

16 – X-Tra, Zurich

June

5 – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

19 – Hurricane Festival, Scheesel

20 – Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck

30 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

July

10 – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

Tickets are available for the above shows from here.

Foals took part in one of Tim Burgess’ popular Twitter listening parties earlier this week, where they revealed that Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis once complimented the band upon hearing their song ‘Bad Habit’.