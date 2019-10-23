Watch Foals cover Mark Ronson and Lykke Li’s ‘Late Night Feelings’

In the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Foals have covered Mark Ronson and Lykke Li’s song ‘Late Night Feelings’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Joined by three backing singers, the Oxford band add guitar flourishes to the track, bringing it to a rousing, Foals-style climax. Watch it below:

Ronson responded to Foals’ cover on Twitter, saying “Thank u my guys.”

In the Live Lounge, Foals also performed ‘The Runner’, from their new album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’. Watch it below:

‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’ is Foals’ second album of 2019 and the sequel to ‘Part 1’, released in March. The new album arrived last Friday, and is now neck and neck with James Arthur’s record ‘You’ for the UK Number One album this week. Foals recently announced Everything Everything as the support act for their UK arena tour in spring and summer 2020.

A new documentary about Foals, Rip Up The Road, will be released on Amazon Prime Video next month. It will premiere at the Doc’n Roll Festival in Dalston on November 11, with the band and director Toby L in attendance for a Q&A.