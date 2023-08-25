Foals and DJ Rowena join Club NME re-launch with DJ sets

Foals and DJ Rowena have been announced to join the line-up of the return of Club NME – which will be headlined by Courteeners next month.

The return of the iconic club night was revealed last week, with news that Manchester indie veterans Courteeners will be taking to the stage for the first instalment. It will be held at EartH Hall in Hackney, London on Friday September 15.

Now, it has been confirmed that the night will also feature two very special guest DJ sets from both DJ Rowena and British indie rock icons Foals.

Known as a prolific broadcaster, presenter and DJ, Rowena’s can currently be heard on BBC Three Counties Radio, as well as indie DJ duties at Propaganda and her own show on London’s Boogaloo Radio.

Indie giants Foals will also be taking to the decks for the opening night of Club NME, with the members set to deliver their own DJ set. This will follow their massive headline set at Reading & Leeds 2023 this weekend, as they complete the victory lap for their acclaimed 2022 album ‘Life Is Yours‘.

Doors open at 8pm for the upcoming London event, and it will run up until the 2am curfew.

Tickets are currently sold out, although fans can join the waitlist for future Club NME tickets here or below. All tickets are completely free and restricted to two per person, ​​although tickets do not guarantee entry as the events will be held on a first come first served basis.

<br />

The return of Club NME marks the first live event that NME will host in collaboration with Ladbrokes LIVE. The partnership was launched in London on August 1, with a surprise set from Sugababes and a huge giveaway – which included tickets to All Points East and the upcoming Sugababes headline show at The O2.

By joining forces, the entertainment hub ensures that all tickets are kept free and allows music lovers the opportunity to connect with their favourite artists in intimate, local spaces.

More Club NME shows around the country are set to be announced shortly.

Earlier this month, journalist and Club NME founder Mark Beaumont reflected on the history behind the live music series to celebrate its return, and explained how it went on to evolve into “the biggest indie club promoter in the UK”.

One of the most memorable editions of Club NME arrived in 2019, when a one-off night saw rock icon Dave Grohl take to the stage for a secret, intimate set. Held at London’s Moth Club venue, the Foo Fighters legend was also joined onstage by ’80s music veteran and Glastonbury star Rick Astley.

The upcoming club night won’t be Foals’ first time appearing at Club NME. Back in 2008, celebrating the success of their debut album ‘Antidotes’, Foals helped bring the world-class event across the pond – launching the San Francisco edition.

The event was recently revisited in NME’s look back at the most memorable stars of Club NME, which recalled how the Oxford math-rockers “were met with a rapturous response, with the crowd dancing energetically to offerings like ‘Cassius’ and ‘The French Open’”.

In other Foals news, the members recently teased plans for new music while at this year’s Lollapalooza.

“We’ve got a song that is unfinished that we call ‘Tranquillity’, frontman Yannis Philippakis said, speaking with NME backstage at the Chicago festival. “It’s not going to be called that in the future but we were all listening to it and vibing with it the other day.”

