Foals, DMA’s and The Streets to headline Manchester’s Sounds of the City 2020

Another winning line up

Manchester’s Sounds of the City has announced Foals, DMAs and The Streets will be appearing at the 2020 event.

The festival sees each act headlining an individual gig at the 8000 capacity Castlefield Bowl in the centre of the city.

Other acts announced for the event next year include The Kaiser Chiefs (with support from Razorlight), Lewis Capaldi, Hacienda Classical, Paul Abbot and Jackie Heaton and Crowded House, in what will be their first Manchester gig in over ten years. Everything Everything and Battles will also support Foals.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on November 29 from 9:30am and you can see the dates of all the individual events below.

Sounds of the City dates are:

JULY

1 – Foals (with support from Everything Everything, Battles)

2 – Crowded House

3 – Kaiser Chiefs (with support from Razorlight)

4 – Paul Heaton and Jacki Abbot

8 – Lewis Capaldi

9 – DMAs (with support from Blinders and The Lathums)

10 – The Streets

11 – Hacienda Classical

This year’s event saw sets from The National, Kylie Minogue, Elbow and the Wombats.

Over the years the now-annual series of gigs has also seen massive shows from the likes of Arcade Fire, Chic, New Order, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Pixies and The Courteeners.

Headliners Foals recently achieved their first ever number one album with ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’.

The news was announced by the group on their Instagram page last month (October 25). Speaking about the accolade, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “Hey everyone thanks so much for buying the record this week, we finally got our number 1 this week – long awaited, long deserved!” he laughed. He went on: “Thanks so much for all the support over the years and we hope you love the record as much as we do.”

In a five star review of their latest album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 2’, NME’s Andrew Trendell wrote: “Not only a fittingly accomplished conclusion to their most adventurous and masterful project to date, ‘Part 2’ is also a thoroughbred belter of a record and utterly complete album in its own right.

“Add it all up and the ‘Everything Not Lost’ era is testament to all that Foals are capable of – in sound, in scope and in greatness.”