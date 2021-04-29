Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith to headline Boardmasters 2021

Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith are set to headline this summer’s Boardmasters festival – check out the full line-up below.

Cornwall’s surf and music event will return between August 11-15 following a two-year absence (the 2020 instalment was scrapped due to the coronavirus crisis, while severe weather caused a last-minute cancellation in 2019).

Topping the bill on the Friday evening (August 13) will be Foals, with Gorillaz and Jorja Smith closing Saturday (August 14) and Sunday (August 15) respectively.

The headliners will be joined by the likes of Sam Fender, Loyle Carner, Blossoms, Slowthai, The Kooks, Jamie xx, Beabadoobee, The Big Moon, Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Alfie Templeman and Georgia.

Five-day camping tickets for Boardmasters 2021 have already sold out, although a limited amount of day tickets have now gone on sale – you can find those here.

“We are delighted to be able to announce the first wave of artists for this year’s Boardmasters, including three world-class headliners, Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith,” said Festival Organiser and Co-Founder, Andrew Topham.

“On behalf of the entire Boardmasters team, we’d like to say a huge thank you to all our fans, artists, suppliers, the local community in Cornwall, and everyone who is involved in making this festival happen.”

He added: “Thank you for sticking with us over these past two years, your continued support has been truly overwhelming and quite simply, we couldn’t do it without you. Roll on August, we can’t wait to see you all this summer.”

Boardmasters 2021 takes place at Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach, Newquay.