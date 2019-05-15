Watch Foals party into the apocalypse in new video for ‘In Degrees’

Yannis also explained the meaning of the track to us.

Foals have shared the dramatic and dance-y new video for latest single ‘In Degrees’. Check it out below.

The latest single from the band’s acclaimed fifth album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part 1‘, the clip was directed by Aaron Brown (the mind behind the videos for ‘R U Mine’ by Arctic Monkeys and ‘Easy Easy’ by King Krule).

“What excited me about the track was the dance feel that Foals were doing in contrast to the lyrics,” said Brown. “They’ve always had some of that danceability in their music but this track is a no holds barred, make no mistake about it, post-punk, four on the floor, dance track. In contrast to the music though, is a solemn verse and brooding chorus.”

Speaking to NME about the inspiration behind the track, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “Lyrically, I wanted it to have a feeling of separation, glass doors and the difficulty of communication. Essentially, it’s about when you’re aware of a relationship slowly slipping away – incrementally, bit by bit.

“There’s no big dramatic moment. It’s through the slow drifting apart. The actual phrase ‘In Degrees’ got me thinking that it could work in a dual way about the environment as well.”

As well as appearing at BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend, the band’s upcoming tour dates are below.

Foals’ UK tour dates 2019:

MAY

23 – Leeds, O2 Academy

JUNE

11 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

14 – Tunbridge Wells, Bedgebury Pinetum

15 – Birmingham, Digbeth Arena

16 – Birmingham, Digbeth Arena

18 – Glasgow, SWG3 Yard

20 – Thetford, Thetford Forest

21 – London, Alexandra Palace

22 – London, Alexandra Palace

26 – Bournemouth, International Centre

27 – Kingston, Pryzm