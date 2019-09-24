Foals will release their new single ‘Into The Surf’ tomorrow

It's the latest preview of 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2'

Foals have announced that they will be releasing their latest single ‘Into The Surf’ tomorrow (September 25).

The four-piece are gearing up the release of ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ on October 18, which follows on from ‘Part 1’ which came out back in March.

After releasing the singles ‘Black Bull’ and ‘The Runner’ over the past two months, Foals will continue the build-up to ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ tomorrow with the release of ‘Into The Surf’.

A post on the band’s Twitter account has confirmed that the track will premiere at 5pm tomorrow on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. A short accompanying video clip also previews the sound and visuals for ‘Into The Surf’ – check it out below.

You can see the full tracklist for ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ below.

1. Red Desert

2. The Runner

3. Wash Off

4. Black Bull

5. Like Lightning

6. Dreaming Of

7. Exacerbate

8. Ikaria

9. 10,000 Ft.

10. Into the Surf

11. Neptune

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis spoke to NME last week about his “run-in with a knife” which left him unable to play guitar during the band’s performance at the Mercury Prize 2019 ceremony. You can see the interview below.

Former Maccabees guitarist Felix White stepped in to perform guitar for the band’s performance of ‘On the Luna’ during the ceremony.

Foals were nominated for the Prize for ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1’, but the honour went to Dave for his debut studio album ‘Psychodrama’.