Foals and James Arthur are head to head in the race for UK Number One album

This could go down to the wire

Foals and James Arthur are involved in a close race for Number One on this week’s Official Albums Chart.

According to today’s (October 22) Official Chart Update, the Oxford band lead by less than 600 chart sales with their sixth studio album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2‘, which could become their first UK Number One. Watch a video from the band’s Instagram account below talking about that possibility.

James Arthur is currently at Number 2 with ‘You’, his third studio album and follow-up to 2016’s chart-topping ‘Back From The Edge’. Arthur has the lead on digital downloads so far, with Foals edging ahead on physical and streaming formats.

Last year Arthur claimed in a tweet that he would be quitting music after the release of this album. While the singer didn’t confirm whether the tweet was a prank or not at the time, Metro later reported that his representatives confirmed that it was a joke.

Earlier this year (March 15), Foals were narrowly beaten to the Number One spot by Dave. The London rapper’s debut studio album ‘Psychodrama’ was at Number 5 in the midweek charts, but fought its way to the summit with 26,390 combined sales, including 23.6 million track streams, making up 79 per cent of its total figure.

It meant Foals settled for second place with their new album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1′, which finished just 279 combined sales behind, according to The Official Charts Company.

In a five-star review of ‘Part 2’, NME said: “The gamble paid off. Yannis and co. took a risk when they announced that they would release two albums this year, but this follow-up is indisputable proof of their greatness.”