Foals launch new ‘FBC – Transmissions’ video series – watch now

Foals have announced the launch of their new video series FBC – Transmissions, allowing fans to experience a new look at life in the band.

Curated by Toby L, who directed the band’s 2019 documentary Rip Up The Road and regular collaborator Kit Monteith, the twelve-part series will provide a weekly look into Foals’ creative process and individual personalities within the band.

The first episode, which debuts today, follows Foals to Paris’ Studio La Marquise, where they’re seen finishing ‘Exits’ – taken from 2019’s ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1‘.

Other future episodes will see guitarist Jimmy Smith introducing his Hidden Treasures – a hidden trove of music he made which shaped the direction of the finished album, and footage of their homecoming headline set at Truck Festival in 2019.

Toby L and Kit Monteith said: “The cameras have been rolling more or less non-stop for the past 18 months, from the creation of the band’s recent albums, all the way through to the ‘ENSWBL’ world tour.

“We wanted to re-inhabit those moments in a time where it feels that introspection is more important than ever, offering new glimpses into what has been such a crucial era for the band and society at large. Every week’s missive will provide a concise, intimate insight into the band’s world, alternating week on week. We hope each one has the potential to, in some small way, brighten your day.”

Meanwhile, Yannis Philippakis recently told NME it’s “perfectly fine to sit at home and do fuck all” during the coronavirus lockdown.

However, he’s been keeping himself busy with the band it appears and they’re due to host an album playback on Tim Burgess‘ ever-growing Twitter listening parties.

The band will dissect 2013’s ‘Holy Fire’ at 10pm on May 4, joined by Burgess and NME‘s Mark Beaumont.

Foals were set to head out on a UK tour this spring in support of their two ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ albums from 2019, but the dates had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the band announced rescheduled dates for the tour, which will now take place in spring 2021.