Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol to headline Latitude 2022

Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol have been announced as the headliners of Latitude 2022.

The Suffolk festival will take place at Henham Park from July 21-24 this year after it returned last summer for the first time since 2019.

Latitude has confirmed this morning (March 1) that Foals, Capaldi and Snow Patrol will all top the bill at their 2022 festival.

Speaking to NME this week about their upcoming headline slot, Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis recalled “a significant moment” for his band when they headlined Latitude for the first time in 2013.

“They were the first people to give us a shot at headlining a festival,” Philippakis said about Latitude. “That was obviously a pretty amazing night for us, and I think it arguably changed the trajectory of our career. It definitely was a significant moment for us.”

The likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Little Simz, Fontaines D.C., Maggie Rogers, Manic Street Preachers, Modest Mouse, Rina Sawayama, Groove Armada, Self Esteem and Caroline Polachek have also joined the line-up for Latitude 2022 – you can see the line-up poster so far above.

Tickets for Latitude 2022 will go on general sale at 10am on Friday (March 4), and you can find out more information about this year’s festival by heading here.

Foals are set to release their new album ‘Life Is Yours’ on June 17. Speaking to NME last month for their latest Big Read, Philippakis said that the forthcoming record is “our idea of a going out record”.

“We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home,” he added. “All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”