Foals share release date, tracklist and artwork for new album ‘Life Is Yours’

Foals have announced the release date, tracklist and artwork for their upcoming new album ‘Life Is Yours’ – see all the details below.

Yannis Philippakis and co’s seventh studio effort – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ – has been previewed by recent single ‘2am’ and last year’s ‘Wake Me Up’.

Taking to social media this morning (March 1), Foals confirmed that ‘Life Is Yours’ will arrive on June 17. You can pre-order/pre-save it from here.

The Oxford band also revealed the record’s 11-song tracklist alongside its simplistic floral cover art. You can see the announcement post below.

Song titles include ‘2001’, ‘(summer sky)’, ‘Looking High’, ‘Under The Radar, ‘Crest Of The Wave’ and ‘Wild Green’, as well as the aforementioned singles.

The full ‘Life Is Yours’ tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Life Is Yours’

2. ‘Wake Me Up’

3. ‘2am’

4. ‘2001’

5. ‘(summer sky)’

6. ‘Flutter’

7. ‘Looking High’

8. ’Under The Radar’

9. ‘Crest Of The Wave’

10. ‘The Sound’

11. ‘Wild Green’

“This one is for you. Our new album LIFE IS YOURS is out 17th June,” Foals wrote in a statement to accompany the update. “While we were writing in the throes of last winter, we wanted to find a new way to express ourselves.”

They added: “We can’t wait to share LIFE IS YOURS with you. A very limited number of signed album bundles – vinyl, CD & cassette – plus a new merch line are also available. Spring is on its way.”



Speaking to NME in a Big Read cover interview earlier this month, Philippakis described ‘Life Is Yours’ as “our idea of a going out record”.

“We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home,” he continued.

“All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

This morning saw Foals being announced as one of the headliners for this year’s Latitude festival, which takes place in July – check out NME‘s new interview with the band on what to expect from the show here.

Foals will also head out on a UK tour in April – see the full schedule here.