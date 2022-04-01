Listen to Foals’ effervescent new single ‘Looking High’

Foals have shared their latest single, ‘Looking High’ – you can listen to the new track below.

The song is the latest preview of the trio’s upcoming new album ‘Life Is Yours’, which is set for release on June 17.

Having originated as a demo by guitarist Jimmy Smith, ‘Looking High’ came to life after Smith reunited with Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis and drummer Jack Bevan post-lockdown.

Advertisement

Produced by John Hill (and featuring co-production by Miles James and additional production by A.K. Paul), ‘Looking High’, Philippakis explains, “is looking back to a more hedonistic time in my life, and a more innocent time in society in general, pre-pandemic and before the existential threat of climate change”.

“It takes place in an alley in Oxford with two clubs – The Cellar and The Wheatsheaf – that all the city’s nightlife gravitated towards,” the singer added.

“It was before clubs started to close down and our cities started to change into more corporate, arid places. There’s an element of being haunted by nightlife that’s no longer there.”

Speaking to NME back in February about their new LP, Philippakis said that “this is our idea of a going out record”.

“We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

Advertisement

Foals will embark on a UK tour this month ahead of a run of festival appearances this summer. You can see their upcoming live dates below and find tickets here.

April

20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – Bonus Arena, Hull

26 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27 – Centre, Brighton

29 – Olympia, London

30 – Olympia, London

May

1 – Olympia, London

2 – Olympia, London

5 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

29 – Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Coventry

June

22–26 – Glastonbury Festival

27 – Fairview Park, Dublin

29 – Sounds of the City, Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

July

8 – Sounds of the City, Millennium Square, Leeds

9 – TRSNMT, Glasgow

23 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk