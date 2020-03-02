Foals have marked the 10th anniversary of the release of their song ‘Spanish Sahara’ by revealing the origin of the track’s title.

‘Spanish Sahara’ was the first song to be released from the band’s second album ‘Total Life Forever’, which came out in 2010.

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis celebrated the special anniversary of the fan favourite today (March 2) by posting a picture on the band’s Instagram account of an old map from a cassette he was once given as a gift.

“This is the original reference for the track title, taken from a cassette my friend & original singer in Foals [Andrew Mears] made for me,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

Yannis added: “I’ve never opened the tape & don’t intend to.”

The tenth anniversary of ‘Total Life Forever’ will fall on May 10 this year.

Last month proved to be a successful one for Foals as the band picked up two major awards at the NME Awards 2020 and the BRIT Awards.

The band won Best Live Act at the NME Awards 2020, before scooping their first BRIT Award for Best Group.

Foals were recently forced to cancel their tour of Japan following the outbreak of coronavirus.

“We are so sorry that we won’t be there next week,” the band wrote on Instagram. “We want everyone who has purchased a ticket to be able to attend and it has been clear through the messages we were receiving that many of you were not going to be able to be at the shows as scheduled.”