Coronavirus: Foals offer update on scheduled UK arena tour

Foals have given fans an update on the current status of their upcoming UK arena tour, as the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt live events.

The Oxford group, who released their latest album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt.2’ last October, were due to hit the road on April 29.

With the planned dates edging closer, Foals have now told ticketholders that they “have been looking into the options” in regards to rescheduling, adding: “We hope to have news for you very very soon.

“Stay tuned & stay safe. Thanks for yr patience x,” they concluded the tweet earlier today (April 9). You can see the message below.

Hi everyone, just to let you all know that we have been looking into the options for the upcoming UK tour dates and we hope to have news for you very very soon. Stay tuned & stay safe. Thanks for yr patience x 🌿🏳️🌿🏳️🌿 — FOALS (@foals) April 9, 2020

The tour was due to start in Edinburgh with a two-night billing at the city’s Usher Hall venue. From May 2, the band were set to perform three consecutive nights at London’s Olympia before heading to Blackpool and Birmingham.

Foals had planned to resume the stint in Wales with one final date at Cardiff Castle on July 10 – you can see the scheduled dates below.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 29 – EDINBURGH USHER HALL

THURSDAY APRIL 20 – EDINBURGH USHER HALL

SATURDAY MAY 2 – LONDON OLYMPIA

SUNDAY MAY 3 – LONDON OLYMPIA

MONDAY MAY 4 – LONDON OLYMPIA

WEDNESDAY MAY 6 – BLACKPOOL EMPRESS BALLROOM

THURSDAY MAY 7 – BLACKPOOL EMPRESS BALLROOM

SATURDAY MAY 9 – BIRMINGHAM ARENA

FRIDAY JULY 10 – CARDIFF CASTLE

This comes after Foals were forced to postpone a number of shows in Japan due to the ongoing pandemic. The tour was set to begin in Nagoya on March 3.

Last month, Foals offered a timely reminder on the importance of handwashing with a new video for ‘Everything Not Saved…’ album track, ‘Wash Off’.