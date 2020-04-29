Foals post cryptic message teasing “tranmissions series”

Foals have posted a short teaser previewing a forthcoming “transmissions series” later this week.

The 15 second clip on Twitter features shots of the band with the following message: “A new series of transmissions from Foals starts this Friday. Stay tuned.”

It is unclear, whether it will involve footage of the band recording while in quarantine or performing live. You can view the tweet below.

Despite frontman Yannis Philippakis recently telling NME it’s “perfectly fine to sit at home and do fuck all” during the coronavirus lockdown, he’s been keeping himself busy with the band it appears and they’re due to host an album playback on Tim Burgess‘ ever-growing Twitter listening parties.

The band will dissect 2013’s ‘Holy Fire’ at 10pm on May 4, joined by Burgess and NME’s Mark Beaumont.

Philippakis has also been handing out lockdown tips to battle boredom including bingeing on Channel 4 series Three In A Bed, enjoying Radiohead man Ed O’Brien’s new album ‘Earth’ and listening to Boards of Canada.

Foals were set to head out on a UK tour this spring in support of their two ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ albums from 2019, but the dates had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the band announced rescheduled dates for the tour, which will now take place in spring 2021.

Last month, Foals marked the 10th anniversary of the release of their song ‘Spanish Sahara’ by revealing the origin of the track’s title.